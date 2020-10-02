Report: Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins Tests Positive For COVID-19

Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending a White House event without a mask. According to reports, Fr. Jenkins is now isolated and experiencing mild symptoms.

A message from Notre Dame to obtained by CNN said “During self-quarantine, this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials.”

In a press release, Jenkins said “My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home. The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that he along with his wife, First Lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

