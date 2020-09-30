Dr. Dre Calls Ex-Wife’s Divorce Demands “Wrath Of An Angry Person”

Dr. Dre is reportedly speaking out on his contentious divorce from Nicole Young. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the storied producer calls Young’s demand for 2-million-dollars a month in temporary spousal support “absurd,” explaining he’s still covering the majority of her financial needs. According to legal documents, Young’s attorneys have already made more money off of Dre in the last two months than most Los Angeles residents make in a year. The Compton native says he’s “allowing” her to live in his 20-million-dollar Malibu mansion where his security brings her meals prepared by private chefs three to five times a week. He also reportedly says his business manager pays Young’s AmEx Centurion Black Card, with those bills reaching as high as 350-thousand dollars per month. Young filed for divorce in June after 24 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In addition to the 2-million dollars per month in temporary spousal support, she’s also asking for 5-million dollars to cover her legal fees.

