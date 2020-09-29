Megan Thee Stallion To Perform On Season Premiere Of SNL

Megan Thee Stallion is on a “hot-girl” streak this year. The Houston native will be performing on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 3rd. The long-running NBC program is returning for its 46th season. Comedic legend Chris Rock will be returning as the host. It’ll be the third time hosting for Rock, who’s starring in the fourth season of Fargo that premiered Sunday. NBC recently confirmed that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson will be returning for the new season, with Jim Carrey reprising his role as Joe Biden. Because of social distancing, the cast will be playing to a limited studio audience.

