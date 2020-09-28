Indy
HomeIndy

Far Eastside event encourages people to take part in census count

INDIANAPOLIS — This week would have marked the deadline for census counting but it has been extended through Oct. 31.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League and the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, teamed up today to make sure every person counts.

“We’ve got $675 million that will be determined by the census and we need everyone to count,” said Adrianne Slash, The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League president.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

They called it a family block party, full of family fun, music, and plenty of food.

“An event like this is needed as we are in the middle of a pandemic some of the restrictions lessening,” CAFÉ chief programs officer Kendra Nowell said. “This is a time people can come out and enjoy the nice weather as we are approaching Fall and just bringing awareness to the community,”

“For every person who isn’t counted that could be around 30-thousand dollars for the funding that doesn’t make it into the community,” Slash said.

Money that matters to this community.

“It’s important for us to understand the census areas that are under-reporting and the primarily black areas are under-reporting,” Slash said.

Aside from making sure everyone is counted the party made sure to place an emphasis on voting because with November elections on the way they say every voice matter.

The Exchange Club at Indianapolis Urban League partnered with CAFE as part of their leadership fellowship service project. School supplies were also given out at the event.

2020 Census , far east side , Indianapolis , Indianapolis Urban League , INDY News , the exchange club , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
RTV6 and WTLC weekly news stories
Far Eastside event encourages people to take part…
 6 hours ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close