Americans Who Oppose Trump Are More Likely To Vote By Mail

(Undated) — It looks like those who disapprove of President Trump the most are also more likely to vote by mail. An Axios survey puts that number at 74-percent. On the flip side, 77-percent who strongly approve of Trump say they’ll cast a ballot in person. Trump has been complaining about mail-in ballots for weeks, claiming they’ll lead to voter fraud.

Join WTLC this Saturday at 21 E. St. Joseph street noon until 4pm for our voter registration drive. Get registered so you can VOTE EARLY on October 6th!

