40K People Registered To Vote Last Weekend After RBG Died

It looks like the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is inspiring more people to make their voice heard this election. Nearly 41-thousand registered to vote within 48 hours after the Supreme Court justice lost her battle with cancer. That’s a jump of 68-percent from the previous weekend. The non-profit ‘vote-dot-org’ revealed the data on Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day. The group also saw 139-thousand people verify their registrations, and more than 35-thousand requests for mail-in ballots last week.

Once again this Saturday, join WTLC from Noon until 4pm for our voter registration drive at 21 E. St. Joseph street. Early voting is October 6th. For more info, go to WTLCFM.com

