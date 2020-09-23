Sports
Notre Dame Game Against Wake Forest Postponed

Well, looks like Notre Dame is going to have some time off.

They are postponing their game against Wake Forest this coming weekend after seven players tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen players are in isolation as the Fighting Irish have paused all football-related activities. Both schools are working to find a common date as to when they can reschedule. John Currie, the athletic director at Wake Forest, said the two schools are targeting October 3rd, when both teams share an off-day. It’s the fourth ACC game to be impacted by the virus.

