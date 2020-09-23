Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Unions Reach Deal With Studios On Safety Protocols To Restart Production

Hollywood unions have reached an agreement with major studios on safety protocols to allow the industry to restart production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unions say the new guidelines will be implemented by employers in order to minimize the risk of virus transmission. It includes strictly enforced testing regimens and “diligent” use of PPE. The agreement was signed by the Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Basic Crafts and SAG-AFTRA with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Cast and crew members within the production environment will undergo regular testing protocol during the course of their work on the project.

(Source-Variety)

Basic Crafts , Directors Guild of America , Hollywood Union Safety Protocols , International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees , International Brotherhood of Teamsters , SAG-AFTRA

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hollywood sign
Unions Reach Deal With Studios On Safety Protocols…
 3 hours ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close