Obama Urges Supporters To Volunteer As Poll Workers

Former President Obama is urging his supporters to become poll workers for the upcoming election. Obama tweeted that volunteering at their local polling place is a way to help the community and make sure “this election is run safely and fairly.” The former president also shared a link to the “More than a Vote” website. The group offers training, personal protective equipment and the possibility of volunteers being paid a small amount of money in locations with a shortage of poll workers because of COVID-19.

