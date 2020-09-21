Colts Shut Down Vikings

The Colts forced three interceptions from Kirk Cousins as they stifled the Vikings 28-11 in Indianapolis. Khari Willis, Kenny Moore the Second and T.J. Carrie all came up with picks for the Colts. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis, which improved to 1-and-1. Philip Rivers threw for 214 yards, one TD and an interception in the victory. Cousins finished with just 113 yards passing in addition to the three picks for the Vikings. Dalvin Cook rushed for a score for Minnesota, which falls to 0-and-2.

Next up for the Colts, a 4:05 kickoff with the visiting New York Jets.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: