Black Widow Has New Release Date…Again

It appears another Disney movie will be delayed. Variety is reporting that Disney will likely delay “Black Widow,” the superhero adventure from Marvel that was scheduled to hit theaters on November 6. The delay comes days after Warner Bros. announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut in late December instead of early October. Disney is also exploring various release options for Pixar’s “Soul.” The animated film is still slated for release on November 20, but the studio is considering releasing it on Disney Plus.

