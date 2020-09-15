Could It be??.. D’Antoni Leading Candidate For Pacers’ Job

Multiple outlets report Mike D’Antoni is the leading candidates to be the Pacers’ next head coach. D’Antoni resigned from his Rockets position after the Lakers eliminated Houston in five games in the West semifinals in Orlando. The 69-year-old D’Antoni is not looking to retire, stating he wants to coach at least four more seasons. Indiana fired head coach Nate McMillan after being swept in the opening round of the playoffs. Also, there’s rumors that the Philadelphia 76ers might want D’Antoni. We’ll see how this plays out the next few days if not longer.

