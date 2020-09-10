It’s wait until next year for Motorcycles on Meridian

INDIANAPOLIS — You’ll have to wait until next year to hear the sound of 20,000 motorcycles on Meridian Street.

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Motorcycles on Meridian, has canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns. The organization hopes August 28, 2021 works out better.

“We love hosting Motorcycles on Meridian each year, but know that skipping 2020 was essential to keep our volunteers, visitors and residents healthy,” said Bob Schultz, senior VP of marketing & events for Downtown Indy. “Large scale events such as these will have their place in the future. For now, we are planning and hosting smaller events as part of our Back Downtown campaign. We hope the motorcycle community participates in measured numbers and know they are most welcome in downtown.”

The event typically fills Monument Circle and Meridian Street with 20,000 motorcyclists. Another 50,000 spectators traditionally come downtown to check out the cycles on display.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Marion County health guidelines, organizers recognized the size of this free event coupled with the inability to limit access and guarantee social distancing would require postponing the event.

Jay Jackson, executive director of ABATE of Indiana agreed with the decision. “In its 11-year history, Motorcycles on Meridian has become a must-attend event for riders from across the Midwest. We look forward to getting everyone back together in 2021. Until then, motorcycling remains the perfect way to socially distance and we encourage bikers to support Downtown Indianapolis businesses frequently, not just for this once-a-year event.”

