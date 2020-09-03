Entertainment Buzz
“Black-ish” To Air Animated Election Special Ahead Of Season 7 Premiere

The hit ABC comedy “black-ish” is dedicating two episodes to focus on the upcoming presidential election. The series will be airing two episodes ahead of the season seven premiere. One of the episodes will be animated. In the first episode, Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, prepares to vote for the first time and takes a deeper look into the voter registration system. The second episode follows Dre, played by Anthony Anderson, as he deals with his boss making an ill-advised run for Congress. The special is set to air October 4. Season seven premieres later this fall.

