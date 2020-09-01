At IU-Bloomington: Six Greek houses added to COVID quarantine list

BLOOMINGTON — The list of Greek houses under COVID-19 quarantine at IU-Bloomington is growing.
On Monday, the school added six sororities and fraternities, bringing the total to 14. That’s out of 69 Greek organizations on the Bloomington campus.
Added to the list:
Alpha Xi Delta
Delta Gamma
Pi Beta Phi
Sigma Chi
Zeta Tau Alpha
Pi Kappa Phi
Quarantine lasts for 14 days. During that time, in-person organizational activities, except for dining and housing, are prohibited.
There are around 2,600 students that live in Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses on campus, out of the more than 40,000 students at IU Bloomington, the university said.
Also On 106.7 WTLC: