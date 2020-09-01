At IU-Bloomington: Six Greek houses added to COVID quarantine list

BLOOMINGTON — The list of Greek houses under COVID-19 quarantine at IU-Bloomington is growing.

On Monday, the school added six sororities and fraternities, bringing the total to 14. That’s out of 69 Greek organizations on the Bloomington campus.

Added to the list:

Alpha Xi Delta

Delta Gamma

Pi Beta Phi

Sigma Chi

Zeta Tau Alpha

Pi Kappa Phi

Quarantine lasts for 14 days. During that time, in-person organizational activities, except for dining and housing, are prohibited.

There are around 2,600 students that live in Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses on campus, out of the more than 40,000 students at IU Bloomington, the university said.

