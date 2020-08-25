‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots Out Black Men To Deny Trump’s Racism

Whether through sheer coincidence — or not — “Uncle Tom” was one of the top trending topics on Twitter Tuesday morning following the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that featured several Black men making the case for Donald Trump to be re-elected.

More than 6,000 “Uncle Tom” tweets were posted following speeches from Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, former professional football star Herschel Walker and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. They each took turns trying to dispel any notion of racism in America or among its leadership despite Trump’s repeated personal demonstrations to the contrary.

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones, who has been called an “embarrassment” to Democrats, said Monday night at the RNC. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden: We are free. We are free people with free minds.”

Walker, who was one of Trump’s employees when he played in the USFL — another of Trump’s failed business ventures — said his “soul” was hurt when he learned people called the president racist.

“I take it as a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist,” Walker said Monday night with a straight face during his official endorsement of Trump’s re-election.

Racist on here saying not to call Herschel an Uncle Tom because that breaks the illusion of his tokenism. Lmaoo gn pic.twitter.com/4YmZzgwDTl — Javon 🇯🇲 (@JavonBOS) August 25, 2020

Not to be outdone, though, Scott, the sitting U.S. senator who has previously dared to broach the topic of race with his commander-in-chief, said that Trump gives citizens the best chance “to live the American dream.”

Trump, of course, is racist by the very definition of the word, making the speeches from Jones, Walker and Scott both predictable in the context of Black Republicans and disingenuous whether they truly believe the words they told America or not.

To be clear, the term comes from a fictional slave in the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” written by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1852. Over the years, the character became synonymous with subservient African Americans who sells out their people to curry favor with white people.

You, the reader, can decide whether Jones, Walker and Scott fit the criteria for such a designation.

SEE ALSO:

Republicans Invite Suspected White Supremacists To Speak At RNC

Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List Of Sunken Black Folks Who Republicans May Invite

‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots Out Black Men To Deny Trump’s Racism was originally published on newsone.com