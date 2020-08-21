Uncle Joe Promises To Lead Country Down A “Path of Light” While Accepting Dem Nomination For President

Joe Biden closed out the virtual Democratic National Convention by promising to lead the country out of the dark while formally accepting the Democratic Nomination for President.

It’s official, whether you love it or not, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the ticket the Democrat Party and millions will have to hang their hopes if they want Donald Trump gone. All eyes were on former VP and, hopefully, future President of the United States. Last night as the world hoped, the man affectionately known as Uncle Joe would deliver his big speech without one his legendary “gaffes,” and he exceeded expectations.

Before Joe stepped up to the podium last night at the Chase Center in his home state of Delaware, the night was full of speakers all telling stories about the “Joe they know,” and why he is well equipped to lead this country out the mess that Donald Trump got us in. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and star of the HBO original comedy series VEEP, hosted the final night, took some hilarious digs at Trump.

Julia Louis- Dreyfus with the line of the night.pic.twitter.com/tOl1FHxEOT — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 21, 2020

The night was full of big names like Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry and their daughters, all of the Democratic nominees who ran against Joe in the primary, our forever President Barack Obama and other key Democrats.

.@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry: Thank you for your support. When I’m president, you and your family are welcome at the White House any time. And, Riley and Ryan, the Vice President will be @KamalaHarris. I think you’ll really like her. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/0sueYneJF4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

We also got to mee Joe Biden’s grand daughter’s who introduced the world to their ice cream loving grandfather who they revealed calls them every day and doesn’t hesitate to answer their calls, even when he is busy.

I love you girls so much. I couldn’t be prouder to be your Pop. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/SyIBZuP8mW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Biden’s son Hunter and his youngest daughter Ashley had glowing words for their dad and their late brother Beau who died of brain cancer. In a touching moment, an old clip of Beau was used to introduce his father. Beau, before he passed, served as an Attorney General and was good friends with his dad’s VP pick, Senator Kamala Harris.

Beau is with me every single day. If he was here tonight, he would remind me ‘just be who you are.’ I’m a better person because of him. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/MMP6gCDeJS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Once Joe finally took the stage, he delivered an impassioned speech promising to use his experience at being broken due to the tragic passing of his first wife and young daughter as the result of a car crash to help heal and “restore the soul of the nation.”

At the top of his speech, Biden promised to “get control of the virus” while laying out his plan, which will include things like much-needed rapid testing because frankly, that’s the only way this country can get back on track.

“As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that has ruined so many lives, because I understand something this president hasn’t from the beginning: we will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in schools, we’ll never have our lives back until we deal with this virus.”

He also used his unique skill to connect and sympathize with people and spoke directly to the families of the 170,000 Americans who died from COVID-19.

“On this summer night, let me take a moment to speak to those of you who have lost the most. “I have some idea how it feels to lose someone you love. I know that deep black hole that opens up in the middle of your chest, and you feel you’re being sucked into it. I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can be sometimes. But I’ve learned two things: First, your loved ones may have left this Earth, but they’ll never leave your heart. They’ll always be with you, you’ll always hear them. And second, I found the best way through pain and loss and grief is to find purpose.”

Joe Biden speaks to people who lost someone to the coronavirus: "Your loved one may have left this Earth, but they've never left your heart" pic.twitter.com/OoNN8fGXOs — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 21, 2020

Biden, of course, spoke on the glaring issue of systemic racism in this country. He described his conversation with 6-year-old Gianna Floyd, the daughter of the late George Floyd, as “one of the most important conversations” during the campaign.

“One of the most important conversations I’ve had this entire campaign is with someone who was much too young to vote. I met with 6-year-old Gianna Floyd, a day before her daddy George Floyd was laid to rest. She is an incredibly brave little girl. I’ll never forget. When I leaned down to speak with her, she looked into my eyes and said, ‘Daddy changed the world.’ ‘Daddy changed the world.’ Her words burrowed deep into my heart. Maybe George Floyd’s murder was the breaking point.”

With his exceptional speech, Biden successfully made his case for his presidency while also making it even harder for his opponent Donald Trump to find an insult that will actually stick. We get it, Joe Biden wasn’t the first choice for a lot of Americans, but now he’s our only choice. Biden is not perfect, no politician is, and there are definitely some things the former VP has to still atone for like the 1994 Crime Bill.

But we do believe, based on his experience, he can get this country back on the right path. He also has one hell of a VP pick in Kamala Harris.

You can watch the full speech below.

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Uncle Joe Promises To Lead Country Down A "Path of Light" While Accepting Dem Nomination For President

