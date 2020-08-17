Cardi B Wants Male Rappers To Speak On Breonna Taylor

Cardi B is calling on men in the hip-hop community to help raise awareness about the killing of Breonna Taylor. In an interview with Elle magazine that was published over the weekend, Cardi said she would like to hear more men in the rap game pushing for action in Taylor’s case. Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot and killed by police during a raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky back in March. The cops who fatally shot her have yet to be arrested. While Cardi wishes more would be said by men in her profession, there have been some solid contributions from male rappers seeking justice in the case. Kanye West donated two-million-dollars to a fund in support of Breonna Taylor’s family and others, while fellow rapper Cordae was arrested during a Taylor protest.

