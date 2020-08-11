Simon Cowell Gets Medal Rod In Back During Surgery

Simon Cowell has a metal rod in his back after falling off an electric bicycle and breaking his back at his Malibu home Saturday. Variety reports the 60-year-old music mogul and “America’s Got Talent” judge had the rod inserted while in a five-hour surgery last night. The source says while his injuries are bad Cowell was told he was lucky. The long time reality TV star is not set to appear on tomorrow and Wednesday’s live episodes. Other than that, there is no word on how his injury will impact the show which is in the middle of its season.

