Avon High School transitioning to e-learning starting Tuesday, full in-person classes to resume Aug. 31

AVON — Avon High School students will transition to e-learning starting Tuesday, according to a message posted to the district’s website.

Students will attend classes in-person on Monday and switch to e-learning for the remainder of the week, according to the message.

The district is planning to move to a hybrid schedule on the weeks of Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, according to the message. Full in-person instruction is expected to return on Aug. 31.

At least three Avon High School students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

The district started the school year on July 29.

You can read the full message below:

“Avon Schools is committed to making adjustments as needed to best meet the needs of our students. Beginning Tuesday, August 11th, Avon High School will transition to e-Learning for the remainder of the week. Students will attend in-person on Monday, August 10th and then work with their assigned teachers for the remainder of the week at home. ACSC administrators will use this time to continue to review and finalize options for a hybrid approach at Avon High School. A hybrid schedule will allow for fewer students in the school by using both in-person and online instruction. We are planning to utilize a hybrid schedule for the weeks of August 17th and August 24th. It is our current plan to transition back to fully in-person instruction at AHS beginning on August 31st. At this time, no adjustments in school schedules are occurring at any other Avon schools and they will continue in-person instruction next week as scheduled.”

