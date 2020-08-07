Alleged witness to Dreasjon Reed’s shooting speaks out

INDIANAPOLIS — RTV6 is honoring the calls for full transparency surrounding an interview with a person who claims they witnessed the fatal shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

In May, an IMPD officer shot and killed Reed after a chase. The incident has led to protests across Indianapolis calling for justice for Reed. Just yesterday, Reed’s family received the autopsy report that they fought for months to get after the Marion County Superior Court ruled to allow the release of the autopsy.

On Thursday, a protest organized by the Indy Ten Black Lives Matter Group began at the newly created Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue and eventually stopped in front of the RTV6 studios on Meridian Street.

This protest was in response to RTV6 airing a portion of an interview on the news at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a person who says they saw the fatal shooting of Reed by IMPD.

RTV6 was put in contact with this witness through the Law Office of Fatima Johnson, who is representing the Reed family. Johnson also shared that this witness was interviewed by Indiana State Police during the shooting investigation.

We did not show the witness’s identity to protect them as the investigation continues.

Thursday’s protesters spoke out against RTV6 for not airing more of the witness interview on the news at 11. The group believes that RTV6 pulled the interview. Today, the group was calling for more of the interview to be aired and for more transparency from us.

We hear you.

Wednesday night we wanted to take a little more time to make sure we were presenting information that was accurate and fair. We should have taken that process into consideration before promoting the interview on social media.

