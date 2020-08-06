Signed Air Jordan 1’s Up For Auction

A pair of some of the first Air Jordan 1’s are up for auction. The signed pair worn in a game by Michael Jordan during his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls is expected to go for around 600-thousand-dollars. The red, black, and white shoes are two different sizes with the left shoe as size 13-and-a-half while the right shoe is a size 13. He wore the shoes during the 1984 and 1985 season and signed them seven years later while in an interview. The Goldin Auctions website says the auction will run until August 22nd.

(Source-TMZ)

