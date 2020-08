INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue before 6:30 a.m. on a report of a person who was deceased.

Police found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the incident, which is still under investigation.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: