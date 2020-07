NBA legend Michael Jordan is using money to fight for Black equality. He vowed last month to donate 100-million dollars over ten years. Thursday, he revealed the first two-and-a-half million will tackle Black voter suppression. He says the NAACP and two other groups were chosen because they can create impact now.

For more on this story, click here—-https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/us/michael-jordan-voter-suppression-trnd/index.html

