Governor Holcomb Mandates Masks In Public

Add Indiana to the list in joining the growing number of states with a mandatory face mask order. Governor Eric Holcomb announced it will go into effect Monday. It comes after Indiana health officials reported another day of more than 700 new COVID-19 cases. Holcomb says not wearing a mask will be a Class B misdemeanor, but “the mask police will not be patrolling Hoosier streets.”

Here’s the situations as follows:

Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of eight when in indoor spaces, using public transportation or outside when you’re not socially or physically distanced from someone who isn’t in your household.

All students who are in third grade or above will be required to wear a mask at school. All children are required to wear a face covering while on a school bus. Masks are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity. Exceptions will be made for medical purposes. strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking. masks will be strongly recommended for those ages 2-7.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: