It looks like the current pandemic will be written into television’s longest running medical series. Entertainment Weekly reports “Grey’s Anatomy” will tackle COVID-19 in their next season. Speaking at a virtual Television Academy panel, executive producer Krista Vernoff said writers are already talking with medical workers on the frontlines of the outbreak. She says she feels the program has a chance “and responsibility to tell some of those stories.”

