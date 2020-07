Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s been “feeling great” despite undergoing treatment for stage four pancreatic cancer. Trebek has been keeping himself busy while the show is on break writing a memoir and recording an introduction for a special episode of Jeopardy featuring highlights from seasons past. His memoir will be released this summer and the Jeopardy! special will air in the near future.

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

