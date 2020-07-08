Timberlake Calls For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

Justin Timberlake is calling for his home state of Tennessee to take down its Confederate monuments. The “Mirrors” singer took to Instagram Monday to say that in order to move forward, the monuments must come down. He said it’s a symbol of respect for black people, but warned taking down a statue doesn’t erase our country’s vile history of oppression.

