Actor Terry Crews Faces Backlash After ‘Black Lives Better’ Tweet

Terry Crews is facing backlash for a tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement. The black actor said we must ensure Black Lives Matter doesn’t morph into Black Lives Better. Among many who weighed in was Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Junior. King said black Americans are far from that bridge and added the movement is a way to bring justice needed to end the “deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives.” President Clinton’s former aide Keith Boykin said demanding black equality is not black supremacy.

