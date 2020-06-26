Trump Lashes Out Over Planned Mural Near Trump Tower

President Trump is not happy with plans for a Black Lives Matter mural outside of his Trump Tower. A number of cities have copied Washington, DC in painting the words across a street. Trump said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint them across fabled Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. He wrote “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.” He said New York police are furious. That quote is what demonstrators in Minnesota chanted five years ago and caused a backlash from police.

Click here for more of this story…..https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trump-tweets-plan-blm-mural-front-tower-71458801

