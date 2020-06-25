Up to 12K Hoosiers could get rental help next month through new state program

INDIANAPOLIS – As many as 12,000 Indiana households could be helped with much-needed rental assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning next month, after the state announced a new program Wednesday afternoon.

The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will use $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help Hoosier families in 91 counties. The program will not be active in Marion County, which has its own separate $15 million rental assistance program.

The program will provide up to $500 in rental assistance for four months, with a maximum of $2,000 to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees.

“This has been a very challenging time for Hoosiers, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 has left some renters in a tough spot,” Holcomb said. “The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will support our renters, improve our state’s housing stability and help prevent evictions as the state gets back on track.”

To be eligible, renters must meet the following criteria:

Lost their job or part of their income due to COVID-19

Current household income, including unemployment, is less than the household income on March 6

Have not received rental assistance from another source

The household’s landlord must agree to the assistance, meaning an otherwise eligible person could be out of luck if their landlord declines. The payments will be made directly to the landlords.

Applications will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13 on indianahousingnow.org.

Read more from RTV6 here

