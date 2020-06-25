Black Stars Demand Hollywood Invest In The Black Community

Viola Davis, Idris Elba and other Black stars are demanding that Hollywood invest in the Black community. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, the founders of Black Lives Matter and over 300 Black actors and executives wrote a letter which was released Tuesday by Variety. The authors called out Hollywood for encouraging “the epidemic of violence and culture of anti-Blackness” and to divest from police. They asked productions to have no police on sets or events and to hire private unionized security officers. The letter also points out the lack of representation on screen and off.

