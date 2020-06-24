Study: Women Less Likely To Date Guys With Cats

A new study suggests women aren’t very interested in dating guys with cats. Colorado State University researchers showed hundreds of women photos of two men. About 38 percent of women said they were likely to date the man that didn’t come with a cat. But, only 33 percent of women were likely to go out with the guy after seeing his picture that included a furry friend. The authors wrote that the findings suggest American culture sees cat men as “less masculine.”

Click here to see more of this story—-https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/22/world/cat-men-dating-study-scli-intl-scn-wellness/index.html

