Ranking the 15 Greatest Cash Money and No Limit Albums

Source: Getty / General Two of the most important record labels in Southern Hip-Hop history are joining forces this fall. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour kicks off its run in Houston on Friday, September 11, at Toyota Center, making H-Town the first stop on the tour. The lineup brings together Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Mr. Serv-On and more, with special guest Boosie BadAzz. Before Cash Money and No Limit became nationally recognized brands, both labels helped establish New Orleans as one of Hip-Hop’s most important cities. Master P’s No Limit Records built an empire through relentless releases, unforgettable Pen & Pixel album covers and a roster that included everyone from homegrown Louisiana talent to established stars. Birdman and Slim’s Cash Money Records, powered heavily by Mannie Fresh’s production, developed its own unmistakable sound before exploding nationally with Juvenile, B.G., the Hot Boys, Big Tymers and eventually Lil Wayne. CONTEST: Win Cash Money & No Limit Tour Tickets PLUS $250 Their impact stretches far beyond record sales. Cash Money and No Limit helped prove that Southern artists could build their own infrastructure, develop regional stars and turn independent movements into national Hip-Hop powerhouses. RELATED: 10 No Limit Songs We Wanna Hear on The Cash Money & No Limit Tour With the two labels finally sharing the stage, we’re looking back at the music that created those legacies. Here are our 15 greatest Cash Money and No Limit albums, ranked.

15. Snoop Dogg, “No Limit Top Dogg” Year: 1999

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: Snoop Dogg Snoop’s move to No Limit remains one of the most fascinating chapters of Master P’s empire. By “No Limit Top Dogg,” Snoop sounded rejuvenated, reconnecting with West Coast producers like Dr. Dre while still representing the No Limit tank.

14. Lil Wayne, “Tha Block Is Hot” Year: 1999

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: Lil Wayne Long before Wayne became one of the biggest rappers alive, he was Cash Money’s teenage prodigy. His platinum-selling debut introduced him as a solo artist and gave the world an early glimpse of the talent that would eventually become the face of the label.

12. Big Tymers, “I Got That Work” Year: 2000

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: Big Tymers Birdman and Mannie Fresh turned Cash Money’s larger-than-life lifestyle into an entire album with “I Got That Work.” Mannie’s personality and production combined with Baby’s CEO swagger to make the Big Tymers an essential part of the label rather than simply a side project.

11. Mia X, “Unlady Like” Year: 1997

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: Mia X The First Lady of No Limit could stand beside anybody on the tank lyrically, and “Unlady Like” proved it. Mia X brought toughness, storytelling and a commanding New Orleans presence that made her an essential piece of the label’s classic era.

10. B.G., “Chopper City in the Ghetto” Year: 1999

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: B.G. B.G. gave Cash Money some of its grittiest street music, and “Chopper City in the Ghetto” captured him at his peak. The album also gave the world “Bling Bling,” helping turn a New Orleans slang term into part of the national vocabulary.

9. Soulja Slim, “Give It 2 ‘Em Raw” Year: 1998

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: Soulja Slim Few rappers embodied New Orleans street rap as naturally as Soulja Slim. His No Limit debut was raw, aggressive and uncompromising, establishing the Magnolia Projects rapper as one of the label’s most authentic voices.

8. Silkk The Shocker, “Charge It 2 Da Game” Year: 1998

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: Silkk The Shocker At the height of No Limit mania, Silkk The Shocker was one of the tank’s biggest stars. “Charge It 2 Da Game” delivered the label’s signature Beats By the Pound sound while producing memorable records like “It Ain’t My Fault.”

7. Hot Boys, “Guerrilla Warfare” Year: 1999

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: Hot Boys Juvenile, B.G., Lil Wayne and Turk represented one of the most talented young groups Hip-Hop had seen, and “Guerrilla Warfare” arrived just as Cash Money was exploding nationally. Mannie Fresh’s production tied together four completely different personalities and captured the chemistry that made the Hot Boys legendary.

6. C-Murder, “Life or Death” Year: 1998

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: C-Murder C-Murder brought one of the grittiest voices and perspectives to No Limit’s stacked roster, and “Life or Death” captured him at his best. The platinum-selling debut mixed hard New Orleans street rap with the signature Beats By the Pound production that defined the label’s late-’90s peak.

5. Lil Wayne, “Tha Carter II” Year: 2005

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: Lil Wayne “Tha Carter II” was the moment Wayne’s transformation from former Hot Boy to elite MC became impossible to ignore. More lyrical, confident and versatile than ever, Wayne used the album to establish himself as Cash Money’s new centerpiece and set the stage for his eventual superstardom.

4. TRU, “Tru 2 Da Game” Year: 1997

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: TRU Master P, C-Murder and Silkk The Shocker were the family at the center of the No Limit movement, and “Tru 2 Da Game” captured the empire just before its commercial peak. The massive double album embodied the label’s independent hustle, street sound and rapidly growing ambition.

3. Lil Wayne, “Tha Carter III” Year: 2008

Label: Cash Money Records

Artist: Lil Wayne By “Tha Carter III,” Lil Wayne wasn’t simply Cash Money’s biggest artist. He was arguably the biggest rapper in the world. The blockbuster album turned years of mixtape dominance into mainstream superstardom and gave Cash Money another generation-defining commercial peak.

2. Master P, “Ghetto D” Year: 1997

Label: No Limit Records

Artist: Master P If one album represents No Limit at the height of its power, it’s “Ghetto D.” Master P combined street records, crossover hits like “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” and a deep roster of No Limit soldiers into an album that became the soundtrack to the label’s takeover.