2 Semis, 2 School Buses Crash on I-70 in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Two semis and two school buses crashed Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wayne County.
Indiana State Police say a semi rear-ended another semi, pushing it into two school buses. No students were on board either bus, and troopers noted neither bus is affiliated with a school district.
One semi driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while one of the bus drivers sustained a leg injury.
2 Semis, 2 School Buses Crash on I-70 in Wayne County was originally published on wibc.com
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