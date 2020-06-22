IMPD investigating cross image in grass in front of Indiana Black Expo headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo announced on Saturday the organization is awaiting the results of a police investigation after an image of a cross appeared to be burned into the grass in front of the organization’s east side headquarters.

On Friday, Indiana Black Expo staff members noticed what looked to be a chemical burn in the shape of a cross on the grass, according to a statement from the organization.

The incident was reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Indiana Black Expo is waiting for the results of an investigation to determine the cause.

“The area appears to have been recently burned,” the statement said. “IMPD has been contacted and we will await an investigation as to the cause of the burn in this area. We do want to thank everyone in the community who has come forward to offer support.”

Indiana Black Expo purchased the 43,000 square foot facility in the 600 block of North Shortridge Road in March 2019. The building previously housed the Crossroads Bible College, which until 2017 had a concrete cross embedded in the area that appeared to be burned, the statement said.

After the concrete cross was removed, the area where it had been was filled with top soil and seed, according to Indiana Black Expo.

Read the full statement from Indiana Black Expo below:

