Indianapolis looking for ideas for old BlueIndy spots

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is looking for ideas for what the old BlueIndy spots should become, now that the service is no longer in use.

BlueIndy was an electric car service that ended service in Indianapolis in March after five years. BlueIndy officials said “did not reach the level of activity required to be economically viable [in Indianapolis].”

The city released an RFI for the “creative reuse” of the infrastructure for the BlueIndy spots. There are 89 spots that used to be charging spaces. The city is looking for responses that do not require additional city funding and are innovative, equitable, responsive to community needs and enhancing new or existing commercial activity, according to a release. More information on the RFI can be found here.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: