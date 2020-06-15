Beyoncé Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor, Family

Beyoncé is asking Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring charges against the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. In an open letter to the Attorney General, the singer asked three things: to bring charges against the officers, commit to transparency in the prosecution of the officers and to investigate the Louisville Metro Police Department’s response to the death Taylor and other black citizens. She says his office not only has the power but the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor and demonstrate the value of a black women’s life. Taylor was shot to death by police serving a warrant on her home.

(Source–Variety)

