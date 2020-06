The Indianapolis Zoo is reopening June 19, with a long list of safety measures and updates in place.

The June 19 opening date is in accordance with the Governor’s Back on Track Indiana plan and was announced Thursday afternoon.

All guests will be required to have a timed ticket, which can be purchased at . The reservation system is not yet accessible but is expected to be open soon.

Source: https://www.theindychannel.com

