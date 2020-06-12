Trump Rally Sign Up Has COVID-19 Disclaimer

President Trump is making his supporters who wish to attend his reelection rallies agree to a coronavirus disclaimer. Thursday the President announced he will be hosting a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19th. Trump rallies have been suspended since mid-March due to a ban on large gatherings because of the outbreak. While the return of his rallies may seem like the pandemic is over, the President is actually making attendees accept an online agreement that they will not sue the Trump campaign or the venue if they become infected with COVID-19. When fans go online to sign up for free tickets they will be forced to sign a disclaimer which acknowledges the potential for exposure to the virus.

And just think, a few months ago,this coronavirus was just a ‘hoax’…

(Source-Variety)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: