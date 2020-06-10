Uncategorized
Bezos: No Problem Losing Customers Who Don’t Support BLM Movement

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he’s happy to lose customers who don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement. Bezos shared an email from a shopper on his Instagram with the subject line “All Lives Matter.” In his response, he used the opportunity to educate the customer and his followers. He wrote, “Black lives matter speaks to the racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system.” At the end of his response, Bezos added, “you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

(Source-Yahoo! Entermainment)

