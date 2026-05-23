Source: David Woods / Radio One Indianapolis

RIP Rob Base | A Look Back At His 2024 Indiana State Fair Performance

Rob Base, the legendary rapper best known for the 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” has died at age 59 after a battle with cancer, according to reports published on May 23, 2026.

At the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Rob Base was highlighted as part of the fair’s $3 Thursday event, where he was scheduled to perform a free concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

He was one of the day’s main attractions that day, with fairgoers drawn by both the affordable admission specials and the chance to see the multi-platinum hip-hop artist perform one of his most iconic songs for a live crowd.

Take a look below at him perform ‘It Takes Two’ and ‘Joy and Pain’.

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It Takes Two