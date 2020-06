The city of Indianapolis began dismantling the Confederate monument at Garfield Park on Monday morning, days after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced it would be removed.

The 35-foot-tall memorial was originally installed in 1912 at Greenlawn Cemetery at the site of a mass grave of Confederate prisoners of war who died at Indianapolis’ Camp Morton during the Civil War.

Source: theindychannel.com

