Indy police chief responds after officers walk with protesters

INDIANAPOLIS — Protests in Indianapolis ended peacefully on Monday night as officers walked with the community. It was a much different scene than what the city experienced over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor talked about what he expects to see from this officers and the community moving forward.

Taylor said Monday’s protest ended better than he could have hoped for and although small it’s a sign of progress and a sign conversations can happen.

“It is not an us versus them we are all part of one community,” Taylor said.

Officers talking with members of the community, some even walking with them. It was a much different scene than Saturday night when some turned to violence and destruction.

“They lose the message in the violence, any message they are trying to send is lost,” Taylor said.

The chief said he wants to be able to speak with the community, hear their concerns and work with them. The actions of the protesters on Monday allowed them to do just that.

“If you are not going to be violent and you are going to protest peacefully then that is always going to open the door for you to come in and talk, be at the table and discuss those concerns,” Taylor said. “So I think that message was learned last night.”

