Carmel mayor announces plans to sue Minneapolis, then backtracks

CARMEL — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is having second thoughts about a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis.

Early in the evening Monday, Brainard said Carmel had “retained outside legal counsel and is planning to take action against the City of Minneapolis for negligence for the expenses incurred protecting our community as a result of the action by police in Minneapolis.”

“I encourage other cities to join us in this lawsuit for recovery of our costs. Those in power need to understand the far-reaching consequences of their actions,” said Brainard.

But after a few hours, Brainard had changed his mind and issued this statement:

After some additional consideration, I have decided to put on hold the idea of a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis. I still feel that the Minneapolis Police Department was recklessly negligent, given the officer’s disciplinary history, in allowing him to remain in uniform patrolling the streets of Minneapolis. My intent was to send a message that their negligence cost many lives and millions in property damage across the country. America has a long history of correcting behavior though the legal system and I felt this would be another opportunity to do so. This is not about inflicting more pain to the good people of Minneapolis. It is about sending a message to its leaders and to leaders of across the U.S. that we will no longer tolerate the violence and damage that results from their inability or unwillingness to treat all people with respect. Read more from RTV6 here

