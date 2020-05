Democracy 2020 is being impacted by the ongoing pandemic, which means people will be voting by mail in big numbers this year.

Both the Marion County Clerk’s Office and the Johnson County Courthouse are having trouble handling the absentee ballot applications.

In 2016, the clerk’s office mailed out 1,028 ballots. The number this year is ten times larger.

The clerk has mailed out 11,484 ballots for next Tuesday’s primary.

