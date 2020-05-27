Entertainment Buzz
Beyoncé Joins Mariah Carey As The Second Singer To Hit Number 1 In The Past 4 Decades

Beyoncé in concert in Milan 2013

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

With Beyoncé’s rise to number 1 with Megan Thee Stallion on Savage, she reached another level of rare air. Queen Bey becomes only the second artist to have number 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in the last 4 decades. Mariah Carey is the only other person to have done it. Of course, Beyoncé started in the late 90s with Destiny’s Child. Bills Bills Bills hit Number 1 in 1999.  Through the 00s and 10s, Beyoncé hit the top spot nine total times; three with Destiny’s Child and six as a solo artist.

