Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Being Investigated As Hate Crime

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the killing of a black Georgia jogger as a hate crime. In an interview with CNN, attorney S. Lee Merritt, who is representing Ahmaud Arbery’s family, says he was informed about it on Thursday from US Attorney Bobby Christine. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were arrested on May 7th in connection to Arbery’s killing. Attorneys for those men are maintaining their innocence.

Click here for more of this story—https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/25/us/ahmaud-arbery-doj-hate-crime-investigation/index.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: