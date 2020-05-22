ESPN Producing 9-Part Series On Tom Brady

Another all-time great athlete is getting a documentary, sorry Colts fans but ESPN is producing a nine-part series about Tom Brady and his nine trips to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” will chronicle the quarterback’s perspective through his six titles and three losses in the big game. This comes on the heels of the wild success of the network’s “The Last Dance” detailing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Brady, now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after 20 seasons with the Patriots, has the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. The series is expected to be released next year.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: