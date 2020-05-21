Hair stylists, barbers, calling for reopening of shops in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Some hair stylists and barbers are calling for leaders in Marion County to reopen barbershops and hair salons to help people back to work.

Salons and barbershops in Marion County have been closed since March and June 1 is the earliest they will be able to open, under Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s order.

Many business owners, stylists, and barbers, aren’t happy and protested the restrictions, saying it discriminates their industry and craft.

“These salons need to be open,” salon owner Rita Stevens said. “These barbershops deserve to be open.”

She owns a salon inside the Marion-Hendricks County line.

Because salons and barbershops in surrounding counties were able to reopen, Stevens says those in Marion County are losing money.

Stevens organized a protest Wednesday in Downtown Indianapolis to try to get city and county leaders to understand barbershops and salons are safe.

